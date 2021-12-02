Shawn Mendes Releases A Breakup Song, ‘It’ll Be Okay’ Following Split From Camila Cabello!

Shawn Mendes dropped a breakup song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and after hearing it, I don’t know if I will be okay!

Shawn Mendes is using his emotions and breakup to release a new single!

It’s a slow ballad titled ‘It’ll Be Okay.’ His new record comes just two weeks after he and Camila Cabello announced their split after more than two years together.

On November 17, both Shawn and Camila released a statement on Instagram reading, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship. But our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We so appreciate your support from the beginning, and moving forward.”

According to a source, it was Shawn who ‘initiated the conversation, and Camila agreed it was for the best.’ “It wasn’t a bad breakup at all. The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends,” says the source.