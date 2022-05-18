Camila Cabello Will Be A Judge On The Voice
Amazing!
Reality singing competition show The Voice is returning this September for its 22nd season on NBC, with a new judge: Camila Cabello!
The announcement came in a Tik Tok video with the other judges and the caption “See you this Fall”.
@camilacabello #duet with @gwenstefani See you this fall #TheVoice ♬ original sound – Blake Shelton
Camila will be replacing Kelly Clarkson, who is stepping away from the big red judge’s chair after 8 seasons to take some time off.
“I literally said ‘no’ to everything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven’t had a summer off. I am taking time.” – Kelly Clarkson
Related: Camila Cabello and Jason Aldean were Advisors on ‘The Voice’…
Alongside Camila Cabello are Blake Shelton, returning judge Gwen Stefani (replacing Ariana Grande), and John Legend. Fun fact: Camila and John worked together last season as an advisor on his team.
PHOTO CREDIT: Camila Cabello/Facebook