Camila Cabello Will Be A Judge On The Voice

Reality singing competition show The Voice is returning this September for its 22nd season on NBC, with a new judge: Camila Cabello!

The announcement came in a Tik Tok video with the other judges and the caption “See you this Fall”.





Camila will be replacing Kelly Clarkson, who is stepping away from the big red judge’s chair after 8 seasons to take some time off.

“I literally said ‘no’ to everything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven’t had a summer off. I am taking time.” – Kelly Clarkson

Alongside Camila Cabello are Blake Shelton, returning judge Gwen Stefani (replacing Ariana Grande), and John Legend. Fun fact: Camila and John worked together last season as an advisor on his team.

PHOTO CREDIT: Camila Cabello/Facebook