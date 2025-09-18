‘Camp Rock 3’ Officially Greenlit — Jonas Brothers & Demi Lovato Return

Get ready to sing it loud — Camp Rock 3 is officially happening!

Disney Branded Television confirmed that the long-rumoured sequel has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Even better? Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas are back to reprise their roles, alongside Demi Lovato. All four will also serve as executive producers, proving this isn’t just a throwback — it’s a full-circle moment.

What’s the Story?

Filming is already underway in Vancouver (bonus points for Canadian locations), with a plot that finds Connect 3 in a bind: their opening act bails on a major reunion tour. To solve the problem, they return to the beloved Camp Rock to find the next breakout star. Cue the competition, drama, new friendships, rivalries, and — of course — plenty of music.

Why It Matters

For Disney Channel fans, Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) weren’t just movies — they were eras. Both ranked in the Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and pulled massive ratings during their premieres.

“Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel legacy,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Demi is such a full-circle moment.”

Translation: time to dust off your hair straightener, skinny jeans, and eyeliner pencils — because Camp Rock is ready to rock a new generation.