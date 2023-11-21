Can You Eat Enough At Christmas To Make Your Stomach Explode?

As we head into the holiday season and are completely fine with gaining weight and indulging- drinking too much and eating too much.

Is anyone worried about the possibility that our overly full stomachs may explode?

For the vast majority gathering around the Christmas dinner table, a much more realistic concern is overeating and the uncomfortable feelings that go along with it: Abdominal discomfort, bloating, heartburn and indigestion are common symptoms…But someone asked an expert,

And the answer is YES. It’s technically possible, but very unlikely.

The medical term is a gastrointestinal perforation, and it does happen. But usually not just from overeating. More common reasons are ingesting a corrosive chemical, or swallowing something sharp.

Just eating too much food could cause a burst, but probably not. The walls of your stomach are pretty thick, and our body has natural safeguards to prevent it. Namely, puking.

If you eat too much for your stomach to handle, you’re much more likely to feel extremely nauseous and just throw it back up.

So, bloating, heartburn, and indigestion are good reasons to reign yourself in this holiday season. But an exploded stomach isn’t something you need to worry about.