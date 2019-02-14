CAN YOU FIND THE RING?

People are spending on average about 4 minutes looking for a lost engagement ring in this photo… Can you find it?

The valentine’s brainteaser picture was made by Holiday Cottage in celebration of Valentine’s Day!

Holiday cottage, which is website in the UK for those looking to rent a vacation place released this riddle explaining that Sophie and Sam have gone on a trip to the country to stay in a cottage. Sam is planning to propose, but he has lost the ring.

So, the idea is for you to find the things he needs to propose with – they include:

a single rose

a box of chocolates,

a Valentine’s card

a gift box.

IF YOU NEED HELP, Scroll down for the answers!