Canada Shore Might Be Coming to Kelowna — And Snooki Just Touched Down to Kick Off the Chaos 🇨🇦🍻

Get ready, Okanagan — your chill summer wine tours are about to be rudely interrupted by spray tans, fist pumps, and confessional cams. It looks like Canada is finally getting its version of Jersey Shore… and all signs point to Kelowna as the new party capital of the north.

Photos making the rounds on social media show none other than Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi arriving at Kelowna International Airport, sparking serious buzz that MTV’s infamous Shores franchise is officially setting up shop in B.C.’s hottest lakeside city. (And no, not hot because of the weather — hot because the drama is about to boil over.)

Snooki herself dropped a TikTok on Tuesday, saying she was en route from New Jersey to Canada. Within minutes, fans played detective and landed on the Okanagan as her likely landing spot. Kelowna locals, hope you’re ready for a summer of blackout brunches and inflatable swan fights on the lake.

Back in early 2025, Paramount+ announced that casting was open for the first-ever Canadian version of the Shoreuniverse — working title: Canada Shore. According to the official pitch, they were searching for “10 fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons” ready to live their truth (and probably lose their phones) in one wild, unfiltered summer.

The casting applications closed in April, and now filming is underway — reportedly with Insight Productions behind the scenes (a.k.a. the same folks who gave us Big Brother Canada, so you know it's going to be messy in the best way).

The Shore franchise launched in 2009 with Jersey Shore, and it’s still going strong with 18 spinoffs in places like Miami, Florence, Australia, and the U.K. Now it’s finally Canada’s turn — and let’s just say, we are so ready for poutine-fuelled hookups, cottage-core chaos, and some very loud “ehs” on the patio.

Kelowna’s already been spotted with film crews around town — including at local celeb fave BNA Brewing (yes, the same place Nicolas Cage was filmed back in 2018), which confirms that something Shore-iffic is happening.

So whether you love it, hate it, or pretend to hate it but secretly binge every episode… get ready. Canada Shore is coming, and the Okanagan may never be the same.