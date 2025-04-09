Canadian Version of Jersey Shore Is Happening—And Casting Is Open 🍁

MTV’s iconic reality show Jersey Shore is getting its first-ever Canadian spinoff—and yes, casting is officially open.

Paramount+ just announced that they’re on the hunt for 10 “fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons” who are ready to fist-pump, flirt, and maybe even fall in love on national TV.

The show is set to film this summer and will be produced by Insight Productions, a major player in Canadian reality TV.

RELATED: The Evolution of Reality TV: What We Loved Then and What We’re Hooked on Now

If you're imagining a hot tub scene followed by someone dramatically yelling about their poutine order being wrong, same.

The OG Jersey Shore debuted in 2009 and gave us unforgettable catchphrases, chaos, and more tanning lotion than any of us ever asked for.

Since then, the franchise has gone global with Aussie Shore, Frenchie Shore, and 15 other spinoffs. Now it's Canada's turn.

Think: less boardwalk, more snowmobiles. Maybe some post-bar Tim Hortons drama. We’re ready.

Casting is open until April 30, so if you—or someone you know—is ready to party, argue over laundry, and bring the drama, you can apply now.

Let’s get extra.