Apparently, Canada is one of the best countries in the world to live in. Someone might want to tell our bank accounts!

A new report from Travelbinger looked at several international rankings that measure quality of life, considering everything from income and housing to public services and overall happiness.

Canada consistently ranks among the top 10 countries and actually placed third in the 2026 Best Countries quality of life rankings, beating Switzerland, Finland, and Norway.

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But here's where things get interesting.

Despite having a high quality of life, Canada ranked 25th in the World Happiness Report, down seven spots from 18th place the previous year.

So, apparently, we're living well on paper. Emotionally? That's another story.

Countries that consistently rank highly for quality of life include:

Canada

Finland

Iceland

Denmark

Costa Rica

Sweden

Norway

The Netherlands

Switzerland

Australia

Meanwhile, closer to home, Guelph, Ontario, was ranked the best place to live in Canada, followed by Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Perhaps Canadians would be a little happier if…

Buying a house didn't require two incomes, an inheritance and a minor miracle.

A bag of groceries didn't cost $150 and contain absolutely nothing for dinner.

We didn't have to financially recover from buying cheese.

Our cars didn't need an entirely separate wardrobe of tires.

We could drive through Barrie without encountering construction, a roundabout or someone who doesn't understand either.

We didn't spend six months complaining about the cold and the other six complaining about the humidity.

Canada: Third in quality of life, 25th in happiness, and probably first in saying “It is what it is” while quietly falling apart.