Canada’s Biggest Night in Music: Highlights from the 2025 Juno Awards

The 2025 Juno Awards lit up Vancouver on Sunday night, celebrating the best in Canadian music. With Michael Bublé returning as host for the third time, the night was filled with memorable performances, big wins, and even a few political jabs.

Michael Bublé Gets Political

Before the awards were even handed out, Bublé took a moment to address recent Canada-U.S. tensions, responding to former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Canada potentially becoming the 51st state.

"We are the greatest nation on earth and we are not for sale," Bublé declared to the crowd.

"I’m proud to be Canadian. I‘m proud that when they go low… we go high."



Anne Murray Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Canadian music icon Anne Murray received the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her legendary career and influence on Canadian music.

Nemahsis Makes History

Palestinian-Canadian artist Nemahsis was one of the night’s biggest winners. She won Alternative Album of the Year at the pre-telecast ceremony on Saturday and then Breakthrough Artist of the Year on Sunday.

Sum 41 Says Goodbye

It was an emotional night for fans of Sum 41, as the legendary Canadian punk band was officially inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame. The band closed out the 2025 Junos with their final-ever performance, marking the end of an era.

Tate McRae Dominates the Night

Calgary pop sensation Tate McRae emerged as the top winner, taking home four Junos, including:

✅ Artist of the Year

✅ Single of the Year (Exes)

✅ Album of the Year (Think Later)

✅ Pop Album of the Year (Think Later)

Unfortunately, McRae wasn’t in attendance to celebrate her massive wins.

A Night to Remember

The 2025 Junos proved once again that Canadian music is thriving, with unforgettable performances and a celebration of both new talent and legendary artists. 🇨🇦🎶