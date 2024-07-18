A Couple of Canadians Up For An Emmy

The nominations for television’s top honour were announced on Wednesday morning, and Canada is well represented!

Martin Short and Ryan Gosling: Canadian Nominees

Martin Short has been nominated for Best Lead in a Comedy Series for his role in "Only Murders in the Building."

This marks his third nomination for this award.

The series, which stars fellow acting nominees Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, is gearing up for its fourth season, continuing to charm audiences with its unique blend of humour and mystery.

Ryan Gosling from London, Ontario, has earned a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his memorable stint hosting "Saturday Night Live."

His comedic chops and charisma shone through, making his appearance a standout of the season.

Record-Breaking Nominations

This year’s Emmy nominations saw some record-breaking numbers:

"The Bear" has scored a whopping 23 nominations, surpassing the previous record of 22 nominations set by the NBC hit "30 Rock" back in 2009.

In the drama category, "Shōgun" leads with 25 nominations, showcasing its powerful storytelling and exceptional production values.

Despite these impressive numbers, the all-time record of 32 nominations, held by HBO’s "Game of Thrones" since 2016, remains unbroken.

Top Contenders

Some of the most nominated shows this year include "The Crown," "The Morning Show," and "Only Murders in the Building." These series continue to capture the hearts and minds of viewers and critics alike with their compelling narratives and stellar performances.

Mark your calendars for the 76th Emmy Awards set to take place on September 15.

It promises to be a night filled with excitement, celebration, and, hopefully, a few wins for our talented Canadians!