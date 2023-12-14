Canadian Traffic Reporter Calls Out Viewer’s Body-Shaming Email Live on TV

Leslie Horton has been with Global Calgary Since 1995 and has received some nasty emails from a view over the past 4 years. She had been ignoring them, she said, because women in broadcasting get a lot of unkind messages. This time, she just couldn’t…

Leslie was about to give a live traffic report on the morning show when she decided to read out a message she received during a break.

“I’m just gonna respond to an email that I just got saying, ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy. If you’re gonna wear old bus-driver pants, you have to expect emails like this,”‘ Horton said.

“So thanks for that,” she responded. “No, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. And this is what women of my age look like. So if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate.

“Think about the emails that you send.”

Leslie took a leave of absence in January of 2022 to deal with a cancer diagnosis…