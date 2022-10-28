Canadians Prefer Candy Over Cash!

A new survey found most Canadians will shop for the Halloween candy they like to eat themselves before factoring in the price.

Researchers at Dalhousie University surveyed over 5000 people and found that 62 percent hose candy for trick-or-treaters that they would also enjoy. While 52 percent said they consider the cost of the candy first before purchasing.

So where are we buying our sweet treats?

Most Canadians said they preferred to buy at big box stores like Walmart and Costco, with discount grocery stores being number three for where to buy. Almost 70% say they eat any leftover candy.

Most Canadians will spend either the same amount of money or more on their Halloween candy this year. A report by HelloSafe said Canadians will likely spend an average of $22.40 on treats, an estimate of $486 million nationally during October.

The Retail Council of Canada also reported that 86 percent of Canadians plan to spend the same or more this year in overall Halloween festivities, with the average spending a total of $50.