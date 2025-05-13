Cannes Sets It Straight: No Nudity on the Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival has long been known for its glamour, prestige, and strict rules. Now, the festival is tightening the dress code even further by making one thing very clear: no nudity will be tolerated on the red carpet.

Ahead of the 78th edition of the world-renowned festival, Cannes officially updated its dress policy to state that “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

While it’s not exactly shocking — Cannes was never a free-for-all — this explicit rule is new and timely, especially considering the rise of barely-there “naked dresses” on celebrity red carpets.

The Bianca Censori Effect?

Although the festival didn’t name names, fashion watchers couldn’t help but link the timing of the announcement to recent headlines around risqué outfits — most notably Bianca Censori (Kanye West’s wife), who made waves for her barely-there ensemble at the Grammys earlier this year. With stars pushing boundaries more than ever, Cannes seems to be drawing a firm line in the sand.

Not Just About Nudity

In addition to the no-nudity rule, the festival has also banned “voluminous outfits,” particularly those with dramatic trains that can block traffic flow or make seating in the theatre difficult. Translation: keep it elegant, but manageable.

And if you were hoping for a cheeky selfie on the carpet? Think again. The long-standing no-selfie policy still stands — Cannes has made it clear this red carpet is about cinema, not social media stunts.

The Bottom Line

Whether you see it as a nod to tradition or a necessary move to maintain decorum, Cannes is aiming to preserve the elegance and exclusivity that has defined its red carpet for decades.

The 2025 festival kicks off Tuesday, and you can bet all eyes will be watching — just not through a sheer dress.