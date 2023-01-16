Kanye West Gets Married Secretly To Yeezy Designer, According to Reports

After a relatively quiet stint in the Yeezy-verse, Kanye West might have just tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret ceremony Thursday.

According to TMZ, Kanye was spotted wearing a wedding ring, but no official marriage certificate has been filed to legally bind the union.

His blushing bride appears to be Bianca Censori! according to her LinkedIn profile, she’s worked as an architectural designer for the Yeezy brand for a number of years. And just last month, the rapper released a song titled “Censori Overload,” a direct dedication to his newest muse and apparent new bride.

The pair were spotted with new rings as they arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Thursday.

The surprise, the supposed wedding comes just two months after Ye and Kim Kardashian finally finalized their divorce. And while West has yet to speak out on the wedding matter, we doubt the silence will last long.