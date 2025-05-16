Tossing and Turning? Try the ‘Puppy Paws’ Sleep Method

You're not alone if you've ever found yourself scrolling through your phone in bed, desperately searching for the next trending sleep hack. But this one — affectionately called the "Puppy Paws" method — might be worth a try.

Inspired by how our canine companions doze off (and let’s be honest, dogs are experts at falling asleep anywhere, anytime), this viral trick is gaining attention for a simple reason: it works for many people.

What Is the Puppy Paws Sleep Position?

You’ve probably seen a dog curl up or sprawl out with its front paws tucked under its body before drifting off. The Puppy Paws method encourages us to mimic that position.

Here’s how to try it:

Lie on your stomach or side

Gently tuck your wrists or hands under your chest , palms facing down

, palms facing down Place a thin pillow or folded blanket under your arms for comfort and to avoid wrist or neck strain

for comfort and to avoid wrist or neck strain Keep your hands relaxed, not clenched

Why It Might Work

According to a report by Bustle, this position may provide a sense of gentle pressure and containment, not unlike the feeling of being swaddled as a baby. That subtle compression can calm the nervous system, reduce stress levels, and help your body shift into rest mode.

In other words, it creates a cocoon of comfort, telling your brain it’s safe to power down.

RELATED: Stressed Out? Start Sleeping with a Teddy Bear 🧸💤

Does It Help You Fall Asleep Faster?

Anecdotally, yes. People who’ve tried the method say they fall asleep within 10 to 15 minutes. If you find yourself still awake after half an hour, it might not be your golden ticket, but it’s certainly worth a shot, especially for nights when your brain won’t stop buzzing.

Bonus: you may have already dozed off in this position without even realizing it. It’s a natural posture for many of us — perhaps one that your body instinctively returns to for comfort.

Final Thoughts

We could all use a little help unwinding after long, overstimulated days. Whether you're working late, parenting young kids, or just stuck in a cycle of late-night stress scrolling, the Puppy Paws position might be a simple, tech-free solution.

So the next time you can't sleep, channel your inner golden retriever, curl up, and let nature take its course.

Sweet dreams!