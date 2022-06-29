Carol Burnett Joins Season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’

AMC said in a press release Monday that Burnett, 89, will play the character Marion. She joins previously announced guest stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Said Burnett: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favourite show.”



Better Call Saul is a prequel spinoff of Breaking Bad, which had a five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The show’s final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito also star.



Season 6 will resume July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+. The series finale will be released on Aug. 15.