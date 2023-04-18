Cat Curfews Are Being Implemented In Australia!

In many parts of Australia, municipalities are instituting cat curfews or restricting free-range roaming altogether over fears that felines pose a threat to the country’s wildlife, including small creatures such as bilbies and numbats, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Now Australia’s a nation of cat convicts. And towns are dishing out pricey fines for those free-walking felines…

In some areas, it’s illegal for pet cats to leave their owner’s property alone between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The animal welfare organization in Australia sent out a report about the benefits of keeping cats inside.

It says, keeping cats at home gives them better odds at a long life and has even produced a 24-page guide to keeping them happy indoors that includes tips such as playing them music, having lots of plants for them to sniff and playing hide-and-go-seek with their food.

This cat curfew isn’t just an Australian thing, some cat advocacy groups in the United States have this rule too.