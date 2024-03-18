Catherine O’Hara Confirms Familiar Song In Original ‘Beetlejuice’ Movie Will Be in the Sequel

Catherine O’Hara, who had a starring role in the 1988 original, will reprise her Delia Deetz role in the sequel, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” and discussed the project with Kelly Ripa on her podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera.”

The upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel will feature a song familiar to fans of the original movie.

O’Hara told Ripa the new movie will have Harry Belafonte’s song “Day-O” in it, just as the first movie did.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI7ePVquOtk

“‘Day-O’ is in the movie,” O’Hara told the host, then referencing the 1988 film’s iconic dance scene set to the tune.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will also see the return of star Michael Keaton and welcome Jenna Ortega.

Ortega will be playing the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz character, who will also appear in the movie.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” arrives in theatres Sept. 6.