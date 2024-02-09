TIM BURTON’S BEETLEJUICE SEQUEL SHARES POSTER, OFFICIAL TITLE: ‘BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE’

Warner Bros. has announced the official title for the sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The poster for the movie unveils the sequel’s title — ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.’

The studio shared the poster on social media along with the caption: “Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theatres September 6.” The image shows a pair of hands holding a paper featuring the film’s release date, Sept. 6, and the words, “The wait is almost over.”

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is a reference to its title character. Michael Keaton portrayed Beetlejuice in the original 1988 film, and the 72-year-old actor is on board again for the sequel, as well as Winona Ryder, who will reprise her role as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara, who played Delia Deetz. Joining the case are Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s wife, along Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter.

Burton is back to direct the sequel, and announced in November that the movie has wrapped filming. ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ debuts in theatres on September 6th.