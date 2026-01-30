Catherine O’Hara’s Most Iconic Roles: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Comedy Legend

Canadian icon Catherine O’Hara brought joy, laughter and unforgettable characters to screens large and small for more than five decades.

Beloved by generations from Home Alone to Schitt’s Creek, her work defined comedy for so many of us ... while also showing remarkable range and warmth in dramatic and unexpected roles. 🌟

Her career began in Canada in the 1970s as part of the legendary sketch troupe Second City Television (SCTV) in Toronto, a launching pad for some of the funniest talents of the era and where O’Hara’s quick wit and fearless comedic voice first took shape.

Today, as we grieve her loss at age 71 — following a brief illness — we also celebrate the performances that made her one of the most cherished actors of her generation.

1. Moira Rose – Schitt’s Creek

There are few characters in television history quite like Moira Rose, the gloriously eccentric former soap star with a wardrobe as unforgettable as her speech patterns. In Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara brought equal parts absurdity, vulnerability and heart to the role, transforming Moira into a cultural touchstone beloved by fans around the world.

Her performance won her a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and countless accolades ... not just for the humour, but for the humanity she brought to a character that could have easily been a caricature.

It’s Moira’s blend of outrageous fashion, musical theatre flair and surprisingly tender motherly moments that made this role resonate so deeply ...

And why it sits at the very top of this list.

2. Kate McCallister – Home Alone

In the holiday classic Home Alone, O’Hara played Kate McCallister, the devoted (and occasionally frazzled) mother of young Kevin.

Her warmth, frantic energy and genuinely funny reactions helped ground the film’s mayhem in something real ... making the laughs even sweeter and the family reunion even more satisfying.

This role cemented her place in holiday movie canon and introduced her to audiences around the world. Even decades later, she remains one of the most memorable parts of that beloved franchise.

3. Delia Deetz – Beetlejuice

In Tim Burton’s genre-bending Beetlejuice, O’Hara lit up the screen as Delia Deetz, the art-obsessed stepmother with big ideas and even bigger personality. Her performance was absurd, stylish, and perfectly pitched. Adding a layer of kooky humour to the film’s gothic fantasy world.

She later returned to Delia in the 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, reminding audiences that her comedic spark only shone brighter with time.

4. Gail – The Last of Us (Season 2)

In a testament to O’Hara’s range late in her career, she took on a dramatic turn in The Last of Us Season 2 as Gail, a psychotherapist residing in the Jackson, Wyoming community.

Introduced early in the season, Gail provides therapy to Joel and reflects the emotional complexity of the show’s post-apocalyptic world.

Tying in with The Last of Us Part II lore, the character added depth to a narrative already rich with pain, survival and hope ... and showcased O’Hara’s ability to anchor even the most serious material with empathy and subtle strength.

5. Patty Leigh – The Studio

In Apple TV+’s satire The Studio, O’Hara stole scenes as Patty Leigh, a high-ranking Hollywood producer navigating the absurdities and egos of Tinseltown.

A role perfectly suited to her sharp comic instincts.

Her performance earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — one of several honours recognising her work during the peak of her career resurgence just months before her passing.

A Legacy of Laughter and Heart

From her early days on SCTV, where she honed a fearless, inventive style alongside fellow comedy greats, to her award-winning turn in Schitt’s Creek and standout work in dramatic and comedic roles across film and television, Catherine O’Hara’s impact will endure.

She was also responsible for some of the funniest award show presentations in history. Like this one at the EMMYs:

Whether she was making us laugh till we cried, or grounding a scene with unexpected tenderness, her presence on screen felt like a gift ... one that millions of fans, friends and fellow performers will always cherish.

Rest in peace, Catherine O’Hara ... thank you for the laughter, the characters and the memories. 💛