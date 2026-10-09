CÉLINE DION FALLS ONSTAGE DURING PARIS SHOW

Céline Dion had a scary moment during her comeback residency in France this week, but thankfully, she appears to be okay.

Video circulating online shows the 58-year-old Canadian superstar performing “Dans un autre monde” when her pants appeared to get caught in her heel, causing her to fall onstage.

Céline quickly got back up, gave the crowd a thumbs-up, and continued performing.

Because apparently even gravity knows...You don't stop Céline Dion in the middle of a song.

The moment is especially significant given Céline's ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, which she publicly revealed in 2022.

She returned to the stage last month for a sold-out five-week residency near Paris, marking her first full concert since 2020.

RELATED: Céline Dion Makes an Epic Comeback in Paris

So yes, Céline fell. But she got right back up and kept singing. And frankly, at 58, if I fall while wearing heels, the concert is over, the ambulance is coming, and somebody please bring my purse.