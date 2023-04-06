Listen Live

Celine Dion Is Selling Her Home In Laval Quebec!

Celine is selling her riverside lot in Laval!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s not listed for a crazy amount either.  While $2.4 million is a lot of money for most of us, for a celebrity listing; it’s doable!

The 16-room home could be yours for under $2.4 million.

It sits on a 20,000-square-foot property in the city’s Saint-Rose neighbourhood and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, gas fireplaces, a sewing room and a workshop.

The lavish home also boasts a solarium with “breathtaking” views, as described by Re/Max, which is handling the sale.

The backyard, complete with a shed and a gazebo, looks out onto 87 feet of frontage on the Rivière des Mille Îles. 

