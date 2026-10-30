Céline Dion’s Paris Residency Pulls in More Than $125 Million

Céline Dion has wrapped up the first leg of her massive Paris residency, and apparently, her heart AND the ticket sales will go on.

The 58-year-old Canadian superstar performed 16 shows at Plenitude Arena in Paris, with the first leg wrapping up on October 17.

And the numbers are HUGE.

According to Billboard, Céline’s comeback shows brought in an incredible $125.5 million and sold approximately 539,000 tickets during the run, which began September 12.

Do the math and that's roughly $7.8 million per show. Suddenly that $18 arena beer doesn't seem like such a big deal.

The residency is especially significant because it marks Céline’s return to large-scale live performances after more than six years away.

RELATED: Céline Dion is officially a Barbie girl.

Her touring career was initially interrupted by the pandemic in 2020. Then, in 2022, Céline revealed she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that forced her to step away from performing.

But she's clearly still got an enormous audience waiting for her. And Paris isn't finished with Céline yet.

She’s scheduled to return for the second leg of the residency in May, with another 10 shows planned between May 8 and May 29.

So, to recap: 58 years old, returning after years away, dealing with a serious health condition and still pulling in more than $125 million.

Meanwhile, I bend down to plug in my phone charger and need a recovery period.