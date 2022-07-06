Cereal Scented Candles!
You can smell Lucky Charms in your home all day!
Official Lucky Charms, Trix, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Like It’s Part of a Balanced Breakfast
Five classic General Mills cereals are now available as candle scents at Target stores.
The collection is surprisingly robust, with 23 different options currently online — from 4-ounce candles for $5 each sold in what looks like tiny creamer jars to larger 11-ounce one-wick and 12- and 13.5-ounce three-wick candles sold in a variety of packages for $10 a pop. Finally, Target has three gift sets, all for $15: two different three-packs of rectangular tins (one has Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch while the other has Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Lucky Charms) and a three-pack of traditional glass jar candles featuring mascots from Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Honey Nut Cheerios.