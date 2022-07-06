Cereal Scented Candles!

Official Lucky Charms, Trix, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Like It’s Part of a Balanced Breakfast

Five classic General Mills cereals are now available as candle scents at Target stores.

The collection is surprisingly robust, with 23 different options currently online — from 4-ounce candles for $5 each sold in what looks like tiny creamer jars to larger 11-ounce one-wick and 12- and 13.5-ounce three-wick candles sold in a variety of packages for $10 a pop. Finally, Target has three gift sets, all for $15: two different three-packs of rectangular tins (one has Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch while the other has Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Lucky Charms) and a three-pack of traditional glass jar candles featuring mascots from Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Honey Nut Cheerios.