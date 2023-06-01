Channing Tatum says he’s done with “Magic Mike”

He says he’d be open to playing a grumpy old stripper in a spin-off!

The actor and best-selling author just released his third children’s book ‘The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.’

Channing is a busy guy and he’s taking the summer off! He’s been acting, producing, and directing and he just released his third children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.

Channing says after the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in February- he’s hanging up his thong! He explained in an interview with PEOPLE, “There’s nothing left to do with it.”

So no Magic Mike Grandpa in the future? “That would be the only thing I would come back for, Grumpy Old Strippers,” he says, laughing. “Like Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers.”