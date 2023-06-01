Listen Live

Channing Tatum says he’s done with “Magic Mike”

He's taking a well deserved break!

By Dirt/Divas

He says he’d be open to playing a grumpy old stripper in a spin-off!

The actor and best-selling author just released his third children’s book ‘The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.’

Channing Tatum is planning a remake of “Ghost” with himself in Patrick Swayze’s role.

Channing is a busy guy and he’s taking the summer off! He’s been acting, producing, and directing and he just released his third children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie.

Channing says after the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in February- he’s hanging up his thong! He explained in an interview with PEOPLE, “There’s nothing left to do with it.”

So no Magic Mike Grandpa in the future? “That would be the only thing I would come back for, Grumpy Old Strippers,” he says, laughing. “Like Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers.”

Related posts

HBO Saw Huge Audience For ‘Succession’

Kim Cattrall Will Return in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2

Pee Wee Herman is suing a guy who’s selling memorabilia from the old TV show “Pee Wee’s Playhouse”