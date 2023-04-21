CHARLIE SHEEN, AND CHUCK LORRE TO REUNITE ON ‘HOW TO BE A BOOKIE’ AT HBO MAX

Deadline reports that Charlie Sheen will reunite with Chuck Lorre on the HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie, which just started production in February.

How to Be a Bookie is a single-camera comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco and will air on HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as Max).

How to Be a Bookie, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, follows a veteran bookie (Maniscalco), who “struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling” in Los Angeles.

Variety confirmed Sheen’s casting, sharing that he will have a ‘recurring role’ in the upcoming comedy from Lorre. Omar

The casting news comes more than 10 years after the 57-year-old Sheen left the CBS series Two and a Half Men, co-created and executive produced by Lorre.

Sheen was fired from the show in Season 8 amid a public meltdown and disparaging remarks about Lorre.