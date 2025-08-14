Charlie Sheen’s “Tiger Blood” Era Gets the Netflix Treatment — And He’s Finally Talking 🐅🍸

In 2011, Charlie Sheen went from TV’s highest-paid sitcom star to the king of unhinged soundbites — and the world couldn’t look away.

Now, Netflix is digging deep into the chaos with aka Charlie Sheen, a two-part tell-all documentary premiering Sept. 10. This isn’t just second-hand gossip — Sheen himself sits down to talk, alongside ex-wife Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and even his former drug dealer. Oh, and Chuck Lorre, the Two and a Half Men executive producer who famously became Sheen’s public punching bag, is also in the mix.

RELATED: Charlie Sheen's Daughter Joins OnlyFans!

From $1.8 Million an Episode to Meltdown Mode

Back then, Sheen was making a jaw-dropping $1.8 million per episode as the Emmy-nominated lead of one of TV’s top-rated shows. But after a stint in rehab, a relapse, and a string of wild interviews about “tiger blood” and “winning,” Sheen was booted from Two and a Half Men and replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Instead of laying low, he took his manic energy on tour — a move that became as infamous as the meltdown itself.

The Inside Story, Straight From the Source

The doc promises brutally candid interviews, pulling back the curtain on what really went down in those chaotic months. Whether you remember watching it unfold live, or you’ve only seen the highlight reels on YouTube, this is Sheen’s own version of events — for better or worse.

aka Charlie Sheen premieres Sept. 10 on Netflix. Expect drama. Expect mess. Expect the return of “tiger blood.”