Check out the trailer for Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant”.

Season 2 of Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max caper is set to premiere Thursday, April 21! Check out the trailer!

Two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on April 28. Subsequent installments will unspool weekly through May 26.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline.

As previously reported, Sharon Stone is set to recur on the HBO Max dramedy as Cassie’s estranged mother Lisa.