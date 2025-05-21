Cheers Star George Wendt Has Passed Away at 76

We’re raising a glass to George Wendt, best known as everyone’s favourite barfly Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, who has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

According to his family, Wendt died peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning at home. His death was confirmed by The Agency Group, the publicity firm representing him.

Norm!

If you’ve ever watched even one episode of Cheers, you know the iconic moment when George Wendt would walk into the bar and the whole place would erupt with: “NORM!”

Wendt played the lovable, beer-loving Norm from 1982 to 1993, a role that earned him six straight Emmy nominationsfor Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Cheers itself became a television landmark, with an ensemble cast that included Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, and Kirstie Alley—and eventually spun off Frasier, another massive hit.

From Second City to Sitcom Royalty

Before he became a sitcom legend, Wendt honed his comedic chops at Chicago’s Second City, the famed improv troupe that’s launched countless comedy icons. But it was that barstool in a Boston pub—“where everybody knows your name”—that made him a household name.

George Wendt’s passing is a reminder of how one character, one warm laugh, and one iconic entrance can leave a lasting legacy.