Cher Files For Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.

According to a petition filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, alleging that he “is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to the documents.

“Petitioner [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The 47-year-old is the son of Cher and her former husband, the late rocker Gregg Allman.

Gregg Allman and Cher were married from 1975 to 1979. He died in 2017 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer complications.