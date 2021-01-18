Chinese Restaurant Goes Viral For ‘Extremely Honest’ Menu Descriptions

Ever wondered what the owner of a restaurant thinks of their food?

The restaurant’s owner describes its Orange Beef as ‘not THAT good’ compared to its General Tao Chicken!

A Chinese restaurant in Montreal is going viral for its “extremely honest” menu descriptions that are posted with each dish.

Aunt Dai is a favourite in Montreal, but the real treat is their extremely honest commentary from the owner!

The owner, Feigang Fei told other media outlets, that the honest menu has been very good for business!

Here are some of the owner’s comments about his dishes shared by fans on Twitter!

Hell yeah absolutely!! But also, temper your expectations. pic.twitter.com/4jWZRN3YJB — Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021