It’s Raining Burritos: Chipotle Tests Drone Delivery 🌯🚁
Move over DoorDash bikes and Uber Eats sedans — Chipotle just launched Zipotle, a drone-powered delivery service that literally drops guac from the sky.
Burrito, Now Boarding ✈️
In a Dallas suburb, customers can now order their favourite Chipotle bowls, burritos, or chips ‘n guac, and have them airlifted from 300 feet up.
Here’s the play-by-play:
- You order on the Zipline app.
- Staff load your food into a “Zipping Point” (which sounds suspiciously like a burrito launcher).
- A drone called a “Zip” picks it up, takes flight, and hovers overhead.
- Your dinner descends gracefully like a tortilla-wrapped angel.
All for just $2.99 plus fees, which is basically the price of extra guac.
The Future of Fast-Casual
Chipotle says the entire menu is fair game. Yes, even a burrito the size of your forearm is eligible for drone travel. (Let’s just hope it’s strapped in with a little seatbelt up there.)
And while it’s starting in Texas, the company already has plans to expand the service beyond the Lone Star State. Translation: one day you might be enjoying a burrito that parachuted into your Barrie backyard.
Final Bite
Sometimes the future tastes like salsa and guac dropped from above — and honestly, that’s the kind of dystopia we can all get behind.
