It’s Raining Burritos: Chipotle Tests Drone Delivery 🌯🚁

Move over DoorDash bikes and Uber Eats sedans — Chipotle just launched Zipotle, a drone-powered delivery service that literally drops guac from the sky.

Burrito, Now Boarding ✈️

In a Dallas suburb, customers can now order their favourite Chipotle bowls, burritos, or chips ‘n guac, and have them airlifted from 300 feet up.

Here’s the play-by-play:

You order on the Zipline app. Staff load your food into a “Zipping Point” (which sounds suspiciously like a burrito launcher). A drone called a “Zip” picks it up, takes flight, and hovers overhead. Your dinner descends gracefully like a tortilla-wrapped angel.

All for just $2.99 plus fees, which is basically the price of extra guac.

RELATED: Chipotle’s ‘Lipotle’ Is Back — Because Who Doesn’t Want a Burrito-Inspired Lip Stain?

The Future of Fast-Casual

Chipotle says the entire menu is fair game. Yes, even a burrito the size of your forearm is eligible for drone travel. (Let’s just hope it’s strapped in with a little seatbelt up there.)

And while it’s starting in Texas, the company already has plans to expand the service beyond the Lone Star State. Translation: one day you might be enjoying a burrito that parachuted into your Barrie backyard.

Final Bite

Sometimes the future tastes like salsa and guac dropped from above — and honestly, that’s the kind of dystopia we can all get behind.