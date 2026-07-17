CHLOE FINEMAN IS LEAVING 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' AFTER SEVEN SEASONS 🎭

Another familiar face is saying goodbye to Saturday Night Live.

Chloe Fineman has announced she's leaving the legendary sketch comedy show after seven seasons, saying it's time for her "next chapter."

Fineman joined SNL back in 2019 and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her spot-on celebrity impressions. Whether she was playing Jennifer Coolidge, Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, or Nicole Kidman, she had a knack for making you forget it was Chloe under the wig.

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By the end of the most recent season, she had become the longest-serving female cast member on the show.

Her departure follows Bowen Yang's exit last year, meaning SNL is saying goodbye to two of its biggest stars in less than a year.

And somewhere in New York, the SNL wig department is quietly wondering what they're supposed to do with all those Jennifer Coolidge wigs now. 🎤😂