Chocolate Could Help With Weight Loss and Prevent Alzheimer’s

Scientists in China found a chemical in chocolate called theobromine which has benefits for the body and brain.

The chemical, found in cocoa beans, is anti-inflammatory, high in antioxidants and can protect the brain from Alzheimer’s.

Scientists also say that theobromine can counter the impact of high cholesterol levels on memory and cognitive function.

Theobromine can cross the blood-brain function to potentially boost brain function as well as mood and fight against depression.

Eating chocolate could also help you lose weight because theobromine helps the body break down fats. Theobromine can even contribute to liver and kidney health.

Eating chocolate could even boost your immune system thanks to its inflammatory properties, scientists said.