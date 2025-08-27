Listen Live

Chocolate Just Got a Soundtrack 🍫🎶

Food
Published August 27, 2025
By Charlie

Forget wine pairings — apparently, the future is all about song pairings with your snacks. A University of Bristol scientist has discovered that listening to the right music can actually make chocolate taste better. Yes, science has finally given us a reason to crank Spotify while inhaling KitKats.

How It Works

Dr. Natalie Hyacinth, a composer and sound expert, studied how our brains pull off a party trick called multisensory integration — when your senses mix and mingle like they’re at a kitchen party in Newfoundland. Turns out, your brain can be fooled into thinking food tastes sweeter or creamier depending on what you hear.

  • Silky piano tunes in a major key? Your chocolate will taste smoother and sweeter.
  • Sharp, edgy notes? Suddenly, that truffle tastes a little more bitter.
  • Fast beats? Better suited for McNuggets at 2 a.m.

The Sweet Spot

To prove the point, Galaxy Chocolate commissioned Dr. Hyacinth to create a track called “Sweetest Melody.” It’s 90 seconds long — the same time it takes for a piece of chocolate to melt on your tongue — and it’s basically dessert for your ears. Think piano for sweetness, strings for silkiness, and harp for that fancy aftertaste.

The Takeaway

Next time you unwrap a Dairy Milk or sneak a Nanaimo bar, try pressing play on some lush classical vibes. Because apparently dessert isn’t just about taste anymore — it’s a full-on sensory jam session.

Chocolate has never sounded so good. 🍫🎧

