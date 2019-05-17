Listen Live

Chore Sticks Are Here To Help You Get Your Kids Doing House Work!

Clean your room, pick up your socks!

By Kool Parents

Do you have your kids doing chores?  Or are you in the camp of “It’s easier to do it myself?”

Let’s be honest, its easier and quicker to do it yourself, but you are not doing your kids any favours by doing everything for them…

Asking kids to do chores, is like pulling teeth- it can be very painful!  

If you are looking for a creative way to get kids helping out more- here’s something…

There are chores printed on the sticks and it also comes with blank sticks so you can make your own chore sticks, too.

You can get your own set on Amazon for $32.00 Or you can be super creative and make them yourself!

