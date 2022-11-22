Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break From Acting!

Actor Chris Hemsworth says he is taking a break from acting after learning he has a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Hemsworth made the discovery after undergoing tests as part of his Disney+ documentary series Limitless.

He told Vanity Fair the tests confirmed his “biggest fear”, adding he will now be trying to take “preventative steps”.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and can cause memory problems, confusion and communication issues.

Hemsworth learned that he has two copies of the gene ApoE4, one from his mother and one from his father, making him between eight and 10 times more likely to develop the disease than those without both copies of the gene.

About 2 to 3 percent of the population carries two copies of the gene.

Chris will be taking preventative steps that could slow down the disease or perhaps stop it.

“It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, and fitness. It’s all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

The Limitless series sees Hemsworth test his body and explore ways to live longer and healthier.

