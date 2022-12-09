Chris Kattan Hospitalized with Severe Pneumonia 

Reports suggest that the worst may be behind him, thankfully!

TMZ reports that the former SNL star was rushed for emergency treatment on Sunday after contracting Streptococcus Pneumonia.

Chris is said to have fallen ill amid his comedy tour but is said to be rescheduling dates.

He was a Saturday Night Live regular from 1996 until 2003 and was featured on the show in 2006 and 2011.

But we also know and love him for his role as Doug Butabi in the 1998 film A Night At The Roxbury with Will Ferrell.