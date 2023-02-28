Chris Rocks Live Stand-Up Special Airs Saturday On Netflix!

This is the first ever LIVE-streaming event and Netflix is going all out!

The streaming giant will air pre- and post-shows with involvement from comedy bigwigs like Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, David Spade and Dana Carvey.

The pre-show starts at 6:30 pm! The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng is set to host, with appearances by Arsenio Hall, Deon Cole and Leslie Jones.

For the main event, Rock will go live from a Baltimore, Maryland, stage at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and is expected to do the same material — including jokes about being slapped by Will Smith at last year’s Oscars — that he’s been doing on the road as part of the “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.” The special, Rock’s second for Netflix, will remain available to stream after its March 4 airing, but the pre- and post-shows will only be available live as a way to further promote the already groundbreaking evening.