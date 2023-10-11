Christina Aguilera Announces New Series of Shows In Las Vegas

The “Beautiful” superstar will begin the performances on Dec. 30 at The Venetian Resort’s Voltaire.

The genie is officially out of the bottle!

Aguilera exclusively announced with Billboard her new series of shows set to take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting New Year’s Eve weekend. Taking place in Voltaire’s “seductively cozy” performance space, the show will follow the singer through two decades of hit songs.

The new shows will officially kick off Dec. 30 and 31, with future dates set to be announced on Friday (Oct. 13).

Aguilera is not the only artist set to grace the Voltaire stage this year: Back in July, pop singer Kylie Minogue announced that she would be the first performer to bring a residency to the venue starting Nov. 3.

Tickets for the opening dates of Christina Aguilera’s Voltaire shows go on sale Friday (Oct. 13) at Voltaire’s website.