Christina Aguilera Releases New Video for “Beautiful”

Home to Dirrty (Feat. Redman), Fighter, Beautiful, and Can’t Hold Us Down (Feat. Lil’ Kim), Christina Aguilera is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her second studio album, Stripped.

Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted. Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms, #20YearsOfStripped more to come 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rkfr7Fu4cq — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 18, 2022

Stripped, was originally released in 2002, peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. Christina also scored a Grammy for ‘Best Female Pop Vocal Performance’ (‘Beautiful’) and a Juno Award for Video of the Year (‘Fighter’).

On Wednesday, Christina released an updated version of “beautiful” that specifically aims at the messages often delivered through social media that have negative effects on our body image and mental health.

The singer said that the release was to mark the 20th anniversary of her album “Stripped” and World Mental Health Day, encouraging her followers to “Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”