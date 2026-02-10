Christopher “Kid” Reid, best known from the iconic rap duo Kid ’N Play and the House Party films, is recovering after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant at age 61.

The hip-hop legend revealed he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last summer after a visit to the emergency room, a moment that quickly turned serious.

Doctors discovered his condition was already impacting other organs and told him a transplant was his only chance at survival.

Reid had initially brushed off the warning signs, thinking the fatigue, shortness of breath, and need for extra sleep were simply part of getting older and the wear of years on the road. But as his symptoms worsened, it became clear something far more serious was happening.

He was admitted to intensive care soon after the diagnosis, where the reality of the situation set in. A new heart, doctors explained, wasn’t optional. It was urgent.

Now recovering from the surgery, Reid says the experience has shifted his perspective and given him a renewed sense of purpose.

For fans who grew up watching House Party on repeat and blasting Kid ’N Play tracks at parties and school dances, the news lands with both shock and gratitude that the performer is getting a second chance at life.