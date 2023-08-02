Cineplex Sets New Box Office Record

The box office is back thanks to a few monster movie releases. According to Cineplex last month set records for both the highest July box office sales ever and for the second-highest month of premium box office revenue of all time.

The Canadian cinema chain says it achieved the second-highest month on record in July, second only to Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Cineplex surpassed $86 million in net box office revenues last month, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Thanks to the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies, millions have come out to experience and support ‘Barbenheimer’ dressed in Pink or Black!