Most People Agree That Their Well-Being Depends On How Clean The House Is!

It’s almost time for some Spring Cleaning and while you may not look forward to it, it may be worth the effort.

A new survey of 2,000 homeowners found 78 percent believe there’s a direct link between their home’s tidiness and their well-being.

Over three-quarters of people agree that their stress levels go up when the inside of their homes are messy.

Related: Spring Cleaning? Here are a few things that could really use a deep clean…

After two years of the pandemic, 75 percent of homeowners say they don’t know where they’d be without their outdoor space – with an additional 71 percent saying that it served as an “oasis” during this time.

Other motivations to clean include feeling productive, welcoming the change of seasons, and preparing for other spring activities.

And don’t think you’re going to be able to do it over a weekend, as the survey found that it takes a little over two weeks to check off everything on that to-do list.

There’s even a small percentage that says that it will take a little under a month to finish cleaning up.

It’s no surprise then that 68 percent say their spring cleaning always feels overwhelming, and the average person puts off their most labour-intensive task for six days.

For good reason – their checklists start with cleaning the bathroom, cleaning out the fridge, and then cleaning and organizing the garage.

Other spring cleaning tasks include cleaning out the pantry, mowing the lawns for the first time after a long winter and organizing their basement.

And with this long to-do list, almost 60% say that they are seriously considering hiring someone to get the jobs done rather than do it themselves.

More