Bonjour, Billionaires: The Clooneys Are Officially French 🇫🇷🥐



George Clooney, Amal Clooney, and their twins, Ella and Alexander, have officially been granted French citizenship, according to a government notice from France.

That makes them, quite literally, Monsieur et Madame Clooney.

A Few Very French Details

In true bureaucratic fashion, the announcement came with some fun footnotes. Amal was naturalized under her maiden name, Amal Alamuddin, and the notice also clarified that George’s middle name is Timothy. Because if you’re becoming French, the government wants everything on the record.

Why France? Think Fewer Paparazzi, More Chores

The Clooneys bought an estate in France back in 2021, and in an October interview with Esquire, George revealed it’s now their primary residence. The decision wasn’t about glamour. It was about parenting.

“I don’t want them walking around worried about paparazzi,” Clooney said, explaining he didn’t want his kids constantly compared to other famous children. Translation: fewer camera flashes, more normal childhood.

And by normal, he means very un-Hollywood normal.

“They’re not on their iPads,” Clooney added. “They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in.”

Yes, even the Clooney twins have to clear the table. France remains undefeated.

A Quieter, Better Life

According to Clooney, growing up in France offers the twins a calmer existence, away from the celebrity circus of Los Angeles. Less red carpet, more real life. Less scrolling, more conversation. More “please and thank you,” fewer sponsored posts.

Honestly? Très chic.

Citizenship Questions Remain

It’s not yet clear whether George Clooney plans to keep his American citizenship. Amal, meanwhile, was born in Lebanon and raised in the U.K., while eight-year-old Ella and Alexander were born in London. The family passport drawer is… international.

Final Take

The Clooneys didn’t move to France for the wine, the cheese, or the dramatic hand gestures. They moved for privacy, peace, and kids who do their chores.

And somehow, that might be the most French thing of all. 🍷👨‍👩‍👧‍👦