Clothing With Fans Built Right In!

As rising temperatures make traditionally hot and sticky Japanese summer months more severe, those toiling outside are turning to the fan-jakketo.

The fan jacket is a new innovation keeping workers cool in extreme heat! The jacket comes with two little electric fans installed around the lower back.

Blowing air around the inside of the jackets, the fans create a personal micro-environment with a gentle breeze to keep wearers cool when the heat and humidity are at their most punishing.

Japonia ratuje przegrzewający się świat. Fan-jakketo na upalne lato #wyborczahttps://t.co/mwJL9S4Xnp — Gazeta Wyborcza.pl (@gazeta_wyborcza) July 25, 2023

The jacket was invented by a former Sony engineer who was inspired to create this piece of clothing when he travelled through southeast Asia in 1988.

Since then a major company has since taken over the brand and there are many jackets with fans available.

You can buy one on Amazon for $36.11!