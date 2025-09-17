Coachella 2026: Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G Lead the Party

Dust off your flower crowns and fringe — the lineup for Coachella 2026 has officially dropped, and it’s stacked with stars.

Headlining the April festival are none other than Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G — a trio guaranteed to have the desert screaming, crying, and dancing all at once.

But that’s just the start. The undercard is equally wild, with names like Addison Rae, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, The XX, The Strokes, Young Thug, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIG BANG, and plenty more.

Global girl group KATSEYE will also make their festival debut — proving that Coachella is still the place for big firsts.

A Surprise for the Indie Kids

At the very bottom of the lineup poster, fans noticed something cryptic but huge: “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia.” With Radiohead recently announcing their first tour in seven years, this little teaser has the band’s fans buzzing louder than a generator in the desert heat.

The Festival Details

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19, 2026. Presale kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, so set your alarms — because we all know these tickets vanish faster than free samples at Costco.

Canadians, Pack Your Sunscreen

For Canadians heading south, Coachella is basically the unofficial kickoff to summer. Just remember: desert heat is not the same as patio season in Muskoka. Hydrate, pace yourself, and maybe leave the Canada Goose jacket at home.