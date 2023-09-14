COCA-COLA HAS A NEW FLAVOUR

Artificial intelligence has just come to take someone’s job: Whoever creates “new” flavours for Coca-Cola.

Coke just released the latest limited-edition flavour in its “Creations” series. This one is called Coca-Cola Y3000, and it’s supposed to taste like “THE FUTURE.”

And this is appropriate: The recipe was created by A.I.

They haven’t revealed what’s in it or described the taste. They say the flavour profile is, “85-to-90% Coke, [with] a 10-to-15% twist of something unexpected.”

Y3000 should cost the same as regular Coke. It comes in zero- and full-sugar varieties, and it will be available for a limited time starting now.