‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture At The Oscars

How the night started: Dj Khaled interrupted the start of the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to “introduce the three queens” hosting the 2022 Oscars… Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were caught off guard.

Once the ladies regrouped,” Amy got everyone laughing with a very safe but good joke. “This year, the academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” said Schumer

The independent film “CODA,” about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won the prestigious best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, making it the first time a streaming service took home the film industry’s biggest prize. ‘CODA’ was released on Apple TV+!

Other highlights from the night include Will Smith, winning Best Actor for playing the father of Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”

Jessica Chastain won the best actress award for playing TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

In other awards, Jane Campion became just the third woman in the 94-year history of the Oscars to win the best director, for her dark Western “Power of the Dog.”

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to win an Oscar, earning the best supporting actor for his role in “CODA.”

The supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose for playing Anita, in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”

Billie Eilish And Finneas win the Oscar for The Best Song for ‘No Time To Die.’