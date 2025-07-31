Coffee Buckets Are the Latest Caffeine Trend — Because Venti Just Isn’t Big Enough Anymore ☕🪣

Move over iced venti — this summer, caffeine comes in a bucket. And we’re not even mad about it.

The latest TikTok-fuelled trend is called the #CoffeeBucket, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: 32 to 50 ounces of java joy poured into a plastic bucket that looks like it was stolen from a beach day in 1994.

And the internet? Absolutely buzzing about it — literally and figuratively.

RELATED: Coffee Is the #1 Beverage We Literally Can’t Live Without — And Honestly, Same

Clips tagged with #coffeebucket are racking up millions of views, with one 6-second flex pulling in 4.3 million on its own. Most of the videos proudly show people not sharing the oversized drinks, because why would you? Who needs friends when you have a litre of cold brew?

Prices can run you up to $15 per bucket, depending on where you grab your caffeine cauldron. But hey, that’s basically the cost of a fancy cocktail these days — and this one won’t make you text your ex. (Hopefully.)

Let’s be honest: everything’s better in a bucket.

Timbits

McDonald’s Fries

Sangria

Spaghetti & Meatballs (if you know, you know)

(if you know, you know) And now… iced coffee.

So go ahead — treat yourself to a coffee bucket. Because adulthood is hard, summer is short, and sometimes, you just need a sip the size of your head.